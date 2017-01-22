Qatar's Doha Bank Q4 net profit falls 85 pct
DUBAI: Doha Bank, Qatar's fifth-largest lender by assets, reported a 84.8 percent decline in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, according to Reuters calculations. The bank earned a net profit of 35 million riyals in the three months to Dec. 31 against 231.4 million riyals in the same period of the previous year, Reuters calculations showed, using financial statements in lieu of a quarterly earnings breakdown.
