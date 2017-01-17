Qatari investors in talks with Birmin...

Qatari investors in talks with Birmingham over Smithfield and Curzon Street developments

Birmingham has taken a major step towards securing millions of pounds of investment in the Curzon Street and Smithfield developments following a trade mission to the oil-rich state of Qatar it is claimed. Council leader John Clancy led a delegation to Doha to market Birmingham's regeneration projects and housing developments to potential investors at a range of meetings.

Chicago, IL

