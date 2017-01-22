Qatari heritage day for Belgian community held
Doha: The Nomas Center of the Ministry of Culture and Sports yesterday held a Qatari heritage day for the Belgian community aimed at raising awareness on Qatari culture and tradition. The meeting was attended by Ahmed Jassim Al Kuwari Deputy Director of Nomas Center and Lieve Declauwe Belgian Consul at Qatar and Swiss Consul.
