Qatar Tourism Authority to support 60 entrepreneurs at Shop Qatar
Qatar Tourism Authority aims at providing platform to 60 Qatari entrepreneurs and startups to promote their products at the ongoing Shop Qatar Festival, a QTA official has said. "The main focus of Shop Qatar besides further enhancing the shopping offering in the country is to support the Qatari entrepreneurs.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
