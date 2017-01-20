Qatar says invited to Astana talks on Syria
Qatar said on Thursday it had not received an invite to talks on the Syria conflict to take place in the Kazakh capital Astana later this month, state media said. Earlier on Thursday a Qatari Foreign Ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that Doha had been invited to the talks.
