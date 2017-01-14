Qatar residents meet Venus at MIA

Qatar residents meet Venus at MIA

Doha: The new year started off on a bright note for sky watchers in Qatar as many came together to get a closer glimpse of Venus, the brightest star in the night sky and the hottest planet of our solar system. Qatar Astronomy Club organised a meet up of its followers at Museum of Islamic Art Park in Doha recently inviting young and elders to view the planet through telescopes.

