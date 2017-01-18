Qatar Post offers free money transfer

Qatar Post offers free money transfer

Doha: Transfer money for free through Qatar Post to several countries. This offer is announced by the Qatar Postal Services Company on their website and is valid till the end of February 2017.

Chicago, IL

