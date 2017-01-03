Qatar National Library contributes children's books to Kahramaa Awareness Park
Engineer Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Hammadi, Conservation and Energy Efficiency Department Manager at Kahramaa, and Engineer Saadi Al Said, Director for Administration and Planning at Qatar National Library Qatar National Library recently contributed to the Kahramaa Awareness Park with a library collection dedicated to school students aged 6 - 17, consisting of approximately 500 books. This contribution was made as part of a Memorandum of Understanding recently signed between the two organizations.
