Qatar Museums unveils Spring activities

Doha: Qatar Museums yesterday unveiled a rich line-up of events and activities this Spring which include major exhibitions featuring works of celebrated artists from around the world. The exhibitions which will open at various galleries across the country is set to bring new experiences of art, culture and heritage, inspire the next generation of cultural audiences and enrich the lives of all those who live in and visit Qatar.

