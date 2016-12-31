Qatar made a buzz in finance & bu...

Qatar made a buzz in finance business world in 2016

Qatar created waves in global finance and business world in 2016. The country hit the international media headlines when Russian state holding company Rosneftegaz in December signed a deal with the Qatar Investment Authority and commodities trader Glencore to sell a 19.5 percent stake in state-owned oil major Rosneft .The privatization deal, which Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin called the largest in Russia's history, was announced by Rosneft in a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

Chicago, IL

