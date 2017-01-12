Qatar-Korea LED project to start prod...

Qatar-Korea LED project to start production soon: Envoy

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Ambassador of South Korea to Qatar, Heung-kyeong Park, said yesterday that Qatar-Korea LED project with an initial capacity of producing 0.5 million MENA-tailored LED lights per year will soon become operational. "Hopefully, the project will start its production soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,541 • Total comments across all topics: 277,838,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC