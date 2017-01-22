Qatar Gymnastics Federation hails female participation at key workshop
Ali Al Hitmi, President of Qatar Gymnastics Federation poses for a photograph with the participants of the FIG International Judges Course and FIG officials in Doha. The two-day course saw 45 judges from Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Tunisia, Singapore, China, India, North Korea, Hungary and hosts Qatar taking part.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC