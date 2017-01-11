Qatar Green Building Council announces 'Qatar Sustainability Week 2017'
Qatar Green Building Council has announced the dates for Qatar Sustainability Week 2017. The week-long initiative, which hosts numerous sustainability events across the country, will take place from October 28 - November 4. Qatar Sustainability Week grants stakeholders from the public and private sectors an opportunity to promote the nation's sustainability vision and address society's understanding of and attitude towards the concept.
