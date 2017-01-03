Qatar Genome Programme improves quality of Genomic data interpretation
Researchers from various institutes in Qatar recently took part in a two-day workshop on WuXi NextCODE's GOR database platform, an analysis suite that will help individuals in this field to effectively study genomic data. The workshop sessions, held at Sidra Medical and Research Center , allowed participants to run sample queries on large external datasets and ask questions about the GOR database platform and how it can help their own projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC