Qatar Genome Programme improves quality of Genomic data interpretation

Researchers from various institutes in Qatar recently took part in a two-day workshop on WuXi NextCODE's GOR database platform, an analysis suite that will help individuals in this field to effectively study genomic data. The workshop sessions, held at Sidra Medical and Research Center , allowed participants to run sample queries on large external datasets and ask questions about the GOR database platform and how it can help their own projects.

