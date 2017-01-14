Qatar Development Bank promotes 13 companies at Arabplast expo

In the drive to promote Qatari products across local, regional and global markets, Qatar Development Bank participated along with 13 leading Qatari companies in Arabplast 2017 held at Dubai World Trade Center from January 8 to 10. Through the support of its export arm, 'Tasdeer', QDB showcased the Qatari manufacturers at the nation's designated marquee, the Qatar Pavilion. The convention which includes exhibitors and visitors participation from across Asia, Europe and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries is tipped as the biggest plastics, petrochemicals and rubber industry exhibition in the MENA region and the third of its kind in the world.

