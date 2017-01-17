Qatar Career Development Center concl...

Qatar Career Development Center concludes Winter Camp 2017

Qatar Career Development Center celebrated the successful completion of its Winter Career Camp 2017 in a ceremony on Thursday, January 19, at the Hamad bin Khalifa University Student Center. Eng. Meshal Al-Shamari, Director of Qatar Green Building Council ; Dr Abdul Ghafour Al Heeti, Director of Qatar Music Academy ; and Hassan Al-Saai, Journalist and Anchor at Qatar TV attended the event, along with a number of media professionals and journalists.

Chicago, IL

