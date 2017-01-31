Qatar and Azerbaijan to boost cooperation

President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, yesterday met Qatar's Foreign Minister H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and his delegation, in Baku. The Minister conveyed greetings of the Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the Azeri President as well as his wishes of progress and growth to the Azeri people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.