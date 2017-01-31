Qatar and Azerbaijan to boost coopera...

Qatar and Azerbaijan to boost cooperation

23 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, yesterday met Qatar's Foreign Minister H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and his delegation, in Baku. The Minister conveyed greetings of the Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the Azeri President as well as his wishes of progress and growth to the Azeri people.

Chicago, IL

