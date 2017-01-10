Qatar among top real estate markets in GCC

With the rapid economic development and influx of expatriates, Doha, Dubai and Abu Dhabi have emerged as top three real estate markets in the GCC, which has been witnessing one of the fastest rate of growth in the world. The GCC region, especially Qatar, over the past decade, has been witnessing rapid economic development and demographic changes, including the influx of foreign workers, which in turn has increased the region's overall population.

