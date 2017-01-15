Qatar Airways' travel offers end tomorrow
Qatar Airways' world-travellers still have time, until tomorrow midnight, to take advantage of the exceptional offers across the airline's global network, with the Qatar Airways Travel Festival. The festival offers travellers booking Qatar Airways flights an opportunity to enjoy up to 40% off and redeem discounts on people travelling together, special companion fares and kids fly free to more than 150 destinations.
