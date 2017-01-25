Qatar Airways to serve Spring Festiva...

Qatar Airways to serve Spring Festival menu

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

A Chinese New Year menu that will be served on board select Qatar Airways flights and in both Qatar Airways' Al Safwa First Lounge and Al Mourjan Business Lounge to celebrate this special festival. Qatar Airways is celebrating Chinese New Year by serving a special Spring Festival inspired menu on board flights to popular Asia destinations on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,512 • Total comments across all topics: 278,265,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC