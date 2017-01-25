Qatar Airways to serve Spring Festival menu
A Chinese New Year menu that will be served on board select Qatar Airways flights and in both Qatar Airways' Al Safwa First Lounge and Al Mourjan Business Lounge to celebrate this special festival. Qatar Airways is celebrating Chinese New Year by serving a special Spring Festival inspired menu on board flights to popular Asia destinations on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC