Qatar Airways CEO says swapping Airbus A320neo order for A321neos
Jan 5 Qatar Airways is to swap its order for up to 80 Airbus A320neos for the larger A321 version, the airline's chief executive said on Thursday. The Doha-based carrier has refused to take delivery of at least four A320neos since December 2015 over what it claims are performance issues with the aircraft's engines.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
