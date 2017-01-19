Qatar Airways CEO says swapping Airbu...

Qatar Airways CEO says swapping Airbus A320neo order for A321neos

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 5 Qatar Airways is to swap its order for up to 80 Airbus A320neos for the larger A321 version, the airline's chief executive said on Thursday. The Doha-based carrier has refused to take delivery of at least four A320neos since December 2015 over what it claims are performance issues with the aircraft's engines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,524 • Total comments across all topics: 277,637,006

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC