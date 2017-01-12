Qatar agrees to buy $12m in fuel for Gaza power plant

The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, center, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, and Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal, right, arrive to sign an agreement in Doha, Qatar. Qatar has agreed to pay $12 million for fuel for the Gaza Strip's sole power plant, in a move that seeks to end the serious energy crisis gripping the Palestinian enclave.

