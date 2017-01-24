Promoting wellness through all walks of Doha life
Increasing number of people, especially women in Doha, show interest in more than being free from illness but focusing on wellness a dynamic process of change and growth. Here comes the significance of getting exposed into the mindfulness practices of Yoga and the increase in the number of people approaching various yoga centres in Doha underlines the growing trend.
