Porsche launches new Panamera range in Qatar
Salman Jassem Al Darwish , Chairman & CEO of Porsche Centre Doha, Al Boraq Automobiles, and other officials at the new Porsche Panamera launch event held at the Porsche Centre Doha. Pic: Qassim Rahmatullah / The Peninsula The much anticipated new generation Porsche Panamera, a sports car and luxury saloon in one, was unveiled at the Qatar showroom yesterday.
