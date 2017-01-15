Porsche launches new Panamera range i...

Porsche launches new Panamera range in Qatar

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Salman Jassem Al Darwish , Chairman & CEO of Porsche Centre Doha, Al Boraq Automobiles, and other officials at the new Porsche Panamera launch event held at the Porsche Centre Doha. Pic: Qassim Rahmatullah / The Peninsula The much anticipated new generation Porsche Panamera, a sports car and luxury saloon in one, was unveiled at the Qatar showroom yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,221 • Total comments across all topics: 277,956,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC