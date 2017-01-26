PISQ awarded with ECO-Star Trophy

PISQ awarded with ECO-Star Trophy

Pakistan International School Qatar awarded with the ECO-Star Trophy in "E-waste management category" on January 21 for successfully completing 'Waste Management Project' that sought to create awareness among the students about the "recycling of the e-waste specifically of computers and cellphones". The ECO-Schools Programme Awards are handed out annually by Doha Bank to recognise schools that play an active role in propagating eco-consciousness among students and which demonstrates a high degree of innovation and creativity in successfully completing their green projects as part of the ECO-Schools Programme.

