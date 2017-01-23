Photos and Video: Dream comes true for Qatari miracle child Ghanim Al-Muftah; performs Umrah
Doha: Ghanim Al-Muftah, often dubbed the Qatari "miracle child" for having overcome the physical limits imposed by rare Caudal Regression Syndrome which impaired the development of his lower spine, has performed Umrah. Social media published videos of the boy performing the rituals and his meeting with imams of the Grand Mosque.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC