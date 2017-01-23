Photos and Video: Dream comes true fo...

Photos and Video: Dream comes true for Qatari miracle child Ghanim Al-Muftah; performs Umrah

19 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: Ghanim Al-Muftah, often dubbed the Qatari "miracle child" for having overcome the physical limits imposed by rare Caudal Regression Syndrome which impaired the development of his lower spine, has performed Umrah. Social media published videos of the boy performing the rituals and his meeting with imams of the Grand Mosque.

