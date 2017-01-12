Partial road closure on East Industrial Street and Street 2028
Doha: One kilometer on East Industrial Street and Street No 2028 will closed from Saturday, January 14 for 5 months. Motorists can use a newly built road as alternative, Public Works Authority said.
