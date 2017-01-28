Paris Art Residency Programme support...

Paris Art Residency Programme supports more Qataris

Yesterday

The Fire Station Artist in Residence has expanded its residency programme with the launch of the Paris Art Residency Program which provides Qatari artists three-month residency at the Cite Internationale des Arts-Paris - the biggest and most important art residency in the world. This new programme supports Qatari artists by giving them the opportunity to further enhance their experience through interaction with artists from different countries and backgrounds.

Chicago, IL

