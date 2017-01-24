Online licensing of telecom equipment soon

Minister of Transport and Communications H E Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti , with Yousuf Al Kubaisi , CEO of Ooredoo Global services; Mohammed Ali Al Mannai, President of CRA ; and other officials at the launch of National Monitoring Center at Communications Regulatory Authority yesterday. Pic: Abdul Basit / The Peninsula Doha: Minister of Transport and Communications, H E Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, yesterday said that the Ministry was set to launch an online system for licensing of telecommunications and radio equipment.

