Oman's Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs receives Qatari envoy
The Qatari Ambassador handed over a written message to Sayyid Badr from Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, Minister of State for Defence Affairs related to the existing cooperation between the two brotherly countries. Photo-ONA The Qatari Ambassador handed over a written message to Sayyid Badr from Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, Minister of State for Defence Affairs related to the existing cooperation between the two brotherly countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC