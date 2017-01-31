Oman's Minister Responsible for Defen...

Oman's Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs receives Qatari envoy

16 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

The Qatari Ambassador handed over a written message to Sayyid Badr from Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, Minister of State for Defence Affairs related to the existing cooperation between the two brotherly countries. Photo-ONA The Qatari Ambassador handed over a written message to Sayyid Badr from Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, Minister of State for Defence Affairs related to the existing cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

