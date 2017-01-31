Oman Tourism: Qatar targets Omanis in tourism drive

Muscat: Qatar welcomed 88,891 visitors from Oman between January and November 2016, according to a senior official of Qatar Tourism Authority . In an interview with Times of Oman , the official said that the neighboring GCC countries - including Oman - contribute nearly half visitors of all of Qatar's of a total 2.6 million visitors during the period from January to November 2016.

