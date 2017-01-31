Oman Tourism: Qatar targets Omanis in...

Oman Tourism: Qatar targets Omanis in tourism drive

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Qatar welcomed 88,891 visitors from Oman between January and November 2016, according to a senior official of Qatar Tourism Authority . In an interview with Times of Oman , the official said that the neighboring GCC countries - including Oman - contribute nearly half visitors of all of Qatar's of a total 2.6 million visitors during the period from January to November 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,752 • Total comments across all topics: 278,445,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC