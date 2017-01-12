O3O1O O O O U O Uoeo O U U O OaU OaU Uoe O U...O3O Usu Uoeu ...

O3O1O O O© O U O Uoeo O© U ...

Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation , and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Hamad bin Khalifa University , met senior officials from QF's partner universities during a recent five-day visit to the United States. The visit, which took place last week, served as an opportunity to strengthen international ties in the field of education to help continue building a diversified and sustainable economy in Qatar.

Chicago, IL

