O U OaOaO O U...O OaU...O O Uoeu...Usu U O O 2017
The sixth annual THIMUN Qatar conference kicked off today with an opening ceremony held at the Qatar National Convention Centre . Organized by Qatar Foundation's Qatar Academy schools and THIMUN Foundation, the three-day conference brings together more than 1,800 Model United Nations students from over 80 international schools and 36 local schools, representing 87 nationalities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC