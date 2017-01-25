O U...O O U O O Uoeo OaU OaOaO U...O U U O U O O Uoeo O U U O O1O Uoeo ...

O U...O O U O O Uoeo© OaU OaOaO ...

Hamad Medical Corporation today officially opened Bayt Aman, a care facility for expatriate laborers who are in the final stages of recovery following illness and waiting to return to their home country. Bayt Aman, a villa in Al Thumama, can accommodate up to 12 guests at a time and is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week by a charge nurse and patient care attendants.

