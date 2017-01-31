O O U O U U...O O USO1 'U U OaU O O U U O1Oa U Uoe U O O ' U O O O O U O O U O U

Qatar National Library , Hamad bin Khalifa University Press, and the Goethe-Institut Gulf Region have launched an initiative entitled 'Books - Made in Qatar', as part of the official Qatar Germany 2017 Year of Culture, to encourage the production of Qatari children's literature. The project, which will roll out through multiple phases, started with a free workshop for ten Qatari children's authors on January 29. The five-day workshop, hosted by Ute Krause, one of Germany's best-known children's and young adults' authors, gives participants the opportunity to work with Krause on their storylines and book projects.

