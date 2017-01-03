Music TeacherQatarThe Trustees of the...

Music TeacherQatarThe Trustees of the Royal Grammar School, Guildford ...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Times Educational Supplement

The Trustees of the Royal Grammar School, Guildford are delighted to have established the RGS's first international School, known as the Royal Grammar School in Qatar. The first phase has been to create a British curriculum, co-educational prep school, led by the Prep School Head Mr Alistair Downs, which opened in September 2016 with the Early Years Foundation Stage and Key Stage 1. Having established an excellent team of staff, outstanding facilities and a lovely cohort of pupils and parents the school was delighted to be awarded the prestigious 'Best New Business in Qatar' award from the Qatar British Business Forum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Educational Supplement.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,045 • Total comments across all topics: 277,785,558

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC