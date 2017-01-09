Mouawad launches 'Hand in Hand' initiative with Qatar Charity
Mouawad, a privately held Swiss and Emirati fashion accessories company, has launched its 'Hand in Hand' initiative in Qatar. The initiative in collaboration with Qatar Charity, is an attempt to enhance humanitarian partnerships between the two organisations by supporting underprivileged children in Qatar through the sale of specially-made bracelets.
