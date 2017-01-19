Month-long Shop Qatar fest kicks off on Saturday

Local standup comedian Hamad Al Ammari and Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi will be at Mall of Qatar for the opening night of month-long Shop Qatar festival. Doha: The inaugural month-long Shop Qatar festival kicks off on Saturday with an elaborate opening night at Mall of Qatar's Oasis featuring local standup comedian Hamad Al Ammari and Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi.

