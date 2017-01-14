Meeting on UNSC reform starts in Doha

The meeting on United Nations Security Council reforms started Saturday in Doha in presence of HE the Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani Doha: The meeting on United Nations Security Council reforms started Saturday in Doha in presence of HE the Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and HE the State Minister for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al Muraikhi. Thirty Member States are participating in the two-day meeting, along with the President of the 71st UN General Assembly Peter Thomson and the Co-Chairmen of the Inter-Governmental Negotiation on Security Council Reform Ambassador Mohamed Khaled Khiari of Tunisia and Ambassador Ion Jinga of Romania.

