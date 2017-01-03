Lebanese president to visit Qatar nex...

Lebanese president to visit Qatar next week

17 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Beirut: The Lebanese President, General Michel Aoun will begin next week a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar. The director of the media office at the Republican Palace Rafik Shalala told Qatar News Agency today that President Aoun will visit Saudi Arabia on Monday and Tuesday, and the State of Qatar on Wednesday and Thursday.

