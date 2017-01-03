Kuwait Says Saudi Arabia to U.A.E. Complying With Oil Cuts
Oil producers from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates are complying with production cuts promised last year to stabilize the market, Kuwait's governor to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries said. Qatar, Kuwait and Oman are also complying, having announced cuts to customers, Nawal Al-Fezaia, Kuwait's OPEC governor, said in an interview Monday in Kuwait City where OPEC's Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo is scheduled to have talks on the cuts with Kuwait Oil Minister Essam Al-Marzouk and other officials.
