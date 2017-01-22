Kin to seek CHR 7's help in probe

THE family of call center agent Nino Rodel Taboada, who was killed during an alleged shootout with police last Thursday, will seek the help of the Commission of Human Rights 7. Edward, uncle of 28-year-old Nino Rodel Taboada, called out to Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 7 Director Yogi Ruiz during the wake of his nephew in Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City. Edward asked Ruiz to ask his men what really happened during the alleged buy-bust that led to the death of Nino.

