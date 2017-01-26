'Journeyman' Bradley Dredge grabs lea...

'Journeyman' Bradley Dredge grabs lead in Qatar Masters

Read more: Golfweek

Not many would have chosen Bradley Dredge to lead the $2.5 million Commercial Bank Masters. Yet the veteran Welshman sits atop the leaderboard after returning an 8-under-par 64 around the par-72, 7,400-yard Doha Golf Club.

