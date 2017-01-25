India asks Qatar to start airline or ...

India asks Qatar to start airline or invest in one in India: Report

14 hrs ago

Doha: Indian government has asked Qatar to start an airline in India or invest in one during a bilateral meeting, an Indian newspaper reported. According to the report by The Mint , the Indian civil aviation ministry asked the Qatar government to start an airline in India and be part of country's growth story.

Chicago, IL

