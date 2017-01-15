Hundreds take part in Al Dana Green Run
The Doha Bank Al Dana Green Run held 0at the Aspire Zone in Doha yesterday. Pic: Salim Matramkot/The Peninsula Hundreds of people participated in the annual Al Dana Green Run organised by Doha Bank, yesterday at Aspire Zone.
