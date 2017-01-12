How Qatar's Auckland-bound plane stacks up against the competition

Qatar Airways will use a Boeing 777-200LR on the Auckland-Doha route, the only plane it has available in its fleet that is capable of going the distance. The aircraft Qatar will use on the Auckland route has 259 seats compared to 302 on Air New Zealand's 777-200s which it uses on its shorter duration Buenos Aires and Houston routes and 266 Emirates used for a few months on its Auckland-Dubai direct service.

