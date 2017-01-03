HMC's Rumailah Hospital helps children with feeding and swallowing problems
Hamad Medical Corporation's Rumailah Hospital's Pediatric Feeding and Swallowing Rehabilitation Program team is addressing the needs of children in Qatar who are experiencing problems with swallowing and feeding. Dysphagia is a difficulty with any step of the swallowing process, from accepting foods and liquids into the mouth to the entry of food into the stomach.
