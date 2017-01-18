HMC performs Qatar's first liver transplant from living donor
The Organ Transplant Team at Hamad Medical Corporation's Hamad General Hospital has successfully performed the first ever liver transplant from a living donor, in Qatar. Since the commencement of the liver transplant programme at HMC all transplants were performed from deceased donors.
