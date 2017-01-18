HMC performs Qatar's first liver tran...

HMC performs Qatar's first liver transplant from living donor

16 hrs ago

The Organ Transplant Team at Hamad Medical Corporation's Hamad General Hospital has successfully performed the first ever liver transplant from a living donor, in Qatar. Since the commencement of the liver transplant programme at HMC all transplants were performed from deceased donors.

Chicago, IL

