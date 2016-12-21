HMC and PHCC will work together to deliver integrated mental health care services
Hamad Medical Corporation and Primary Health Care Corporation have signed a memorandum of understanding for joint-working protocols for the management of patients with mental health problems. The agreement will help set standards to enable both organizations to work together to provide more integrated care for mental health patients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC