HMC and PHCC will work together to deliver integrated mental health care services

20 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Hamad Medical Corporation and Primary Health Care Corporation have signed a memorandum of understanding for joint-working protocols for the management of patients with mental health problems. The agreement will help set standards to enable both organizations to work together to provide more integrated care for mental health patients.

Chicago, IL

