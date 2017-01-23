Hamas leader visits Egypt in a bid to...

Hamas leader visits Egypt in a bid to improve ties

Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials, Egyptian sources said Monday, according to the Turkish Anadolu news agency. A security source at Cairo International Airport told the news agency that Haniyeh and his delegation will remain in Cairo for several days.

