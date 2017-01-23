Hamas leader visits Egypt in a bid to improve ties
Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials, Egyptian sources said Monday, according to the Turkish Anadolu news agency. A security source at Cairo International Airport told the news agency that Haniyeh and his delegation will remain in Cairo for several days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC